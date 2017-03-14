Things To Do in Kalamazoo For St. Patty’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Kalamazoo with Irish music, food and tons of green beer.Arcadia Brewing Company has an Irish Breakfast, served from 9-11am, featuring house-made corned beef hash

Hang out with Mike and Stefani from WRKR The Rocker as they broadcast live from Old Peninsula on Friday with $5 All-U-Can-Eat breakfast buffet and plenty of Corned Beef 'N Cabbage at 11am. Enjoy green beer all day.

Old Dog Tavern has music starting at noon.

Dana Marshall will be at Harvey's on The Mall from 4-6pm for an Irish feast, drink specials and green beer.

Boatyard Brewery will have local Irish music starting at 6:30pm.

K-Wings have their 36th annual Green Ice game on Friday night with $2 green beer.

Wrap up the weekend with the Spazmatics at the Entertainment District.