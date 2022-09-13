Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.

Despite the fact that I am armed with an adorable cat calendar that tells me when all these delicious and silly national days are coming up, I did not know that September is National Potato Month.

September is National Potato Month

No joke. A whole month is partially dedicated to the potato, a delicious and versatile food.

You can boil them, you can mash them, you can whip them, you can bake them, you can grill them, you can deep fry them, you can pan fry them, you can roast them...It kind of reminds me of that scene in Forrest Gump where Bubba talks about all the ways you can enjoy shrimp. The same thing with potatoes...you've got fries (and don't even get me started on the variety of fries), mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and a whole lot more. Not to mention a good ole baked potato.

Sure, you could make your own baked tater, but if you'd like to go out, there are a couple of places in Michigan where you can do that.

Baked Potato Restaurants

First, there's Load A Spud, with locations in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. It's a loaded baked potato bar where there's a prix fixe menu, or you can build your own baked potatoes and choose your own toppings. Plus, they just recently added some vegan options!

Next up is The Potato Place in Detroit.

I've personally been to this restaurant, and I can attest to the deliciousness. They have so many topping options and the potatoes are ginormous, like, almost as big as your head!

If any of this has you drooling, maybe take a bit of a day trip and grab yourself a giant, loaded baked potato.

If you're really into potatoes, you can stay inside one at this Airbnb.

Big Idaho Potato Hotel Airbnb

