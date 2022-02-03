It’s no secret that dogs make the mundane day to day life much more cheerful; they aren’t called “Man’s Best Friend” for no reason. There is no better feeling than seeing the excitement dogs emit when their human returns home from anything, regardless of the amount of time spent gone. Even though we appreciate and love dogs every day, to celebrate National Golden Retriever Day, here are the best good boys and girls from Michigan’s finest Tik Tok’s:

Whether you have a dog or borrow your friends, it’s inevitable, no matter the day they will do their best to bring silliness and joy into your life. So, whether you choose to give your pup extra pets, treats, or adventures; share your best friend with us, and tag us on this National Golden Retriever Day!