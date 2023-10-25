These Michigan Cities Named the Best Small Cities in America

There are a lot of factors that go into finding the perfect place to call home. Some of those factors include the cost of living, affordable housing, and school-system quality. And a recent survey put some Michigan cities in the Top 100 list of the Best Small Cities to live in.

What Makes A Small City 'The Best'?

Wallethub compared more than 1,300 cities in the U.S. with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 compared on 45 key indicators of livability. They then categorized the cities using five key dimensions: Affordability, Economic Health, Education & Health, Quality of Life and Safety. The cities were then ranked by percentile with the 99th percentile representing the top 1 percent of small cities in the U.S.

Best small cities in Michigan

There were a few top picks in Michigan, and three of them made it into the 90th percentile or above. However, only two of those cities made it into the Top 100. And these are the cities that ranked the highest:

Holland, MI

Holland was the highest ranked small Michigan city, coming in at #53 in the 96th percentile. Holland's best score was in the overall quality of life category.

Troy, MI

Coming in just under Holland in the best small cities in the U.S ranking is Troy, landing in the 95th percentile. Troy scored well in the safety category.

Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills falls into the 92nd percentile on the list. The city scored well in both the safety and affordability categories.

Other Michigan cities that scored well include Novi, Royal Oak, and Farmington Hills.

