The New Up And Coming Town In Ohio Is One You’ve Never Thought Of

The obvious comes to mind when you think of booming cities in Ohio. Cities like Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, and Cincinnati are the first to come to mind. And while those cities are popular in the Buckeye State, there's one on the list that might surprise you as the fastest-growing city.

attachment-Untitled design - 2024-02-01T083015.588 loading...

The Fastest Growing Towns In Ohio

AZ Animals recently compiled a list of data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the fastest-growing towns in Ohio. Surprisingly, the only major city on the list is Columbus, Ohio. Unlike cities like Cleveland, Columbus is increasing in population. And many of the growing cities on the list are located near Columbus for jobs or economic benefits. But, while Columbus made the list, it's not the #1 fastest-growing town in the state.

Get our free mobile app

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

The New Up And Coming Town In Ohio

While Columbus came in the #2 spot, Delaware, Ohio came in at #1. According to AZ Animals:

The city’s population rose by 2,587 people between 2020 and 2022. The new population estimate for this region is 43,895 residents. The population increased by 6.26%, one of the largest increases on this list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Delaware is located about 30 miles north of the state capital. Delaware also landed on Niche's list of 'Best Places To Live in Delaware County' according to Niche. The city is home to the oldest movie theater in Ohio and the Historic Northwest Neighborhood. It's also home to Ohio Wesleyan University and best known for being the home of the Little Brown Jug horse race.

Other cities on the list include Marysville, North Ridgeville, Pickerington, and Sunbury.

The 10 Snobbiest Cities In Ohio Having never grown up in Ohio it's hard to tell if these are accurate, but from the look of them, they seem like the kind of city you want to bring money to. Give us your thoughts.