Beware of These Michigan Cities with the Most Ghost Sightings

October is the month where we seemingly welcome all things spooky in preparation for Halloween. Scary movies, costumes, all things haunted, and of course...ghosts. It's one thing to have them hanging around for decoration, but it's another thing to actually see a ghost. And there are several cities that have been reporting multiple ghost sightings in Michigan.

Where people claim to see the most ghosts

According to Ghosts of America, the state with the most ghost sightings is Texas with 6,909 ghost sightings. California is second with 6,337 and coming in third is Ohio with 2,719. Michigan comes in fourth place with 2,489. The website then breaks down how many sightings are in each city within the state and includes the details of the sighting as well.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan cities with the most sightings

Bet Michigan put together a list of the Top 10 cities that have the most ghost sightings in Michigan. The state's spookiest winner is the city of Monroe coming in first place with 49 ghost sightings. The Old Telegraph 'Phantom' Bridge in Monroe is frequently cited as the most haunted place in Michigan, due to a number of fatal accidents between the 1920's and 1930's. Muskegon came in second place with 44 reported sightings. According to the report, the town's library is recognized as a paranormal landmark due to the 'presence' of its founder Charles Hackley. Bay City rounds out the Top 3 with 43 ghost sightings. And here is the full list of the Top 10:

Monroe Muskegon Bay City Saginaw Paris Oscoda Jackson Menominee Dearborn Taylor

13 Michigan Ghost Towns You Should Visit This Year A Michigan 'Ghost Town' tour is great any time of year. Here are 13 to get you started!