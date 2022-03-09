These Are The Most Redneck Towns In Southwest Michigan
It feels very weird that we even have to make a list calling out the most redneck towns in Southwest Michigan, especially considering the impact that Michiganders played in the Civil War, the importance Motown had in influencing music, and the wide range of diversity its residents share. Yet, there are just some towns you drive through that really make you feel like you're in the movie Deliverance.
Coming from someone who spent some time driving through West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina, Michigan seems to share areas similar to those states that feel like time never visited. But instead of me getting up here and trashing my listeners and followers, I'm just gonna let the residents of the Kalamazoo area have it out on one another. I personally hold no grudges about anyone from any of the following towns.
We asked the audience what they think the most redneck towns are in Southwest Michigan and why the believe so. Here's what they had to say:
Fennville
Sturgis
Grand Junction
Gobles
Just look around and see for yourself. -Harold C.
Seen some really interesting things happen there. Like a dude driving a van down a sidewalk while yelling at his meth out gf. Who was walking down the sidewalk in front of the van. Watched that from my living room window drinking coffee. -Danatio C.
Comstock
"Cat Calling" children isn't a good look, & the weird thing was we weren't even related. -Curran H
Edwardsburg
It’s basically Indiana right? -Jim K.
Good ole' Orangeville
I remember folks wearing shirts that said "I'm from Orangeville son." -Danatio C
