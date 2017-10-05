The Perfect Meals For College Students (or Singles)

The perfect meal, and all you need is a mug, a microwave, and less then 5 minutes!

Everyone, especially college students are looking for a nutritious, fast, simple meal on a regular basis. Well, I found a bunch of them and it is all thanks to Gemma Stafford and her Bigger Bolder Baking 114!

These recipes are perfect for any college student, or single out there that are constantly challenged with "what should I make to eat?" Most of the time, a person who cooks for 'one', tends to have a bunch of leftovers that eventually rot in the fridge. Or you end up eating the same meal 3 to 4 times in row.

Now that is a problem of the past because you can make amazing meals fast and with little effort! Check out just a few of options that will make your mouth water.

Recipes

Mug Granola

Ingredients

1 tablespoon maple syrup (honey or agave)

2 teaspoons water

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

⅛ teaspoons salt*

4 ½ tablespoons rolled oats

1 tablespoon dessicated coconut

1 tablespoon pecans, chopped

Instructions

In the large microwave safe mug, mix the maple syrup, water, oil, salt, oats and nuts until blended. Microwave for 1 minutes 30 seconds and stir, making sure to stir up any syrup on the bottom of the mug. (timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary) Microwave for 1 minutes longer or until oats are golden brown. You will see them getting golden in color and starting to toast up. Be careful it doesn’t get too hot as it can burn. Let it stand for 2 to 3 minutes to cool before eating. If you have extra store in an airtight container for 5 days.

Microwave Macironi And Cheese In A Mug Ingredients ⅓ cup (28g/1oz) pasta

¾ cup (175ml/6fl oz) water, cold

4 tablespoons milk

¼ teaspoons cornstarch (aka cornflour)

4 tablespoons cheddar cheese, grated

salt and pepper Instructions In a large microwavable mug or large bowl add in the macaroni and the water. You need a large mug as the water will boil up. Microwave for roughly 3 ½ minutes. You want the pasta to be fully cooked. (timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary) Pour off the remaining cooking water. Stir in the milk, cornstarch and shredded cheese and microwave for a final 60 seconds to create your sauce. Stir well, season with salt and pepper and enjoy.

MUG PIZZA

Ingredients 4 tablespoons all purpose flour

⅛ teaspoon baking powder

1/16 teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon marinara sauce

1 generous tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese

5 mini pepperoni

½ teaspoon dried Italian herbs (basil or oregano will work) Instructions

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable mug Add in the milk and oil with mix together. There might be some lump but that is ok Spoon on the marinara sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni and dried herbs Microwave for 1 minute 10-20 seconds, or until it rises up and the topping are bubbling (timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary) Enjoy straight away!

Mug Brownies

Ingredients 3 tablespoons all purpose flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

3 tablespoons flavorless oil (canola oil/coconut oil/sunflower oil)

3 tablespoons water

pinch of salt

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tsp chocolate chips (omit if vegan)

Instructions In a microwavable mug (roughly 1 cup measurement) mix together all of the ingredients. Mix in the chocolate chips. If you don’t want to cook them off straight away, then place them in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Microwave for 45-60 seconds. (Timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary). Allow to cool for at least 5 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream & enjoy! Step By Step Video Instructions