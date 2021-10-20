The Excitement of Detroit’s America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns

Woodward Avenue will once again come alive with music and floats on Thanksgiving Day as America's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Detroit.

After a year of making format adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Parade Company announced that the parade would be making a return for 2021. They also announced that Gardner-White has extended its presenting sponsorship through 2025.

Spectators will be able to once again wake-up Thanksgiving morning and head to Detroit to catch all the action live. The parade, which was started in the city in 1924 by the J. L. Hudson Company, will feature floats, marching bands and live entertainment all making their way from Midtown to downtown. The theme this year is “Love on Woodward.”

It was also announced that this year NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr. and Detroit Bishop Edgar Vann will be Grand Marshals for the parade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Calvin Johnson and Bishop Vann as this year’s Grand Marshals for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White,” Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company told WDIV. “Both are beloved figures in Detroit who have worked tirelessly to elevate our city and serve our community. It will be exciting to celebrate with them on Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.”

VIP Preview

You can take your parade experience to a very cool, up-close and personal level with a special VIP preview. The Parade Company Studio Tour allows you to check out your favorites and get a sneak peek of the new floats that will be on the parade route this year. Studio tours are $8 for kids 3 to 17 and $12 for adults. Get tour dates and time as well as purchase tickets can online here.