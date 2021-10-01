‘The Evil Dead’ Makes 40 Years of Fear- See It One Night Only

Nineteen theaters in Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi's home state of Michigan will screen 'The Evil Dead' on the breakthrough film's 40th anniversary.



Director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell met in high school in Royal Oak and soon began dreaming and shooting Super 8 movies together. After graduation, the pair were separated when Campbell moved to Kalamazoo to attend Western Michigan University and Raimi became a Spartan in East Lansing. Soon after Raimi dropped out of Michigan State University, they got back together and began working on what would become The Evil Dead film. The best lines are in the sequels, but this is where it all begins with a 1981 breakthrough cult film that spawned two sequels, video games, comics, a television series, and a whole lot of wise-assery.

On its 40th anniversary, Thursday, October 7, The Evil Dead will be screened for one night only with a special introduction by Bruce Campbell. Here's where you can see it in Michigan:

Ann Arbor

Saline | Emagine Saline

Ypsilanti | Ann Arbor 20

Lansing

Regal Lansing Mall 12

Flint

Flint | Flint West 14

Hartland | Emagine Hartland

Greater Metro Detroit

Birch Run | Birch Run

Birmingham | Emagine Palladium 5

Bloomfield Hills | The Maple Theater

Canton | Emagine Canton 18

Dearborn | AMC Fairlane Megastar 21

Livonia | AMC Livonia 20

Livonia | Phoenix Theatres Laurel Park Place

Macomb | Emagine Macomb 9

Monroe | Phoenix Theatres Mall of Monroe

Novi | Emagine Novi 18

Rochester Hills | Emagine Rochester Hills

Royal Oak | Emagine Royal Oak 10

Sterling Heights | AMC Forum 30

Walled Lake | Regal Commerce Township 14

