‘The Evil Dead’ Makes 40 Years of Fear- See It One Night Only
Nineteen theaters in Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi's home state of Michigan will screen 'The Evil Dead' on the breakthrough film's 40th anniversary.
Director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell met in high school in Royal Oak and soon began dreaming and shooting Super 8 movies together. After graduation, the pair were separated when Campbell moved to Kalamazoo to attend Western Michigan University and Raimi became a Spartan in East Lansing. Soon after Raimi dropped out of Michigan State University, they got back together and began working on what would become The Evil Dead film. The best lines are in the sequels, but this is where it all begins with a 1981 breakthrough cult film that spawned two sequels, video games, comics, a television series, and a whole lot of wise-assery.
On its 40th anniversary, Thursday, October 7, The Evil Dead will be screened for one night only with a special introduction by Bruce Campbell. Here's where you can see it in Michigan:
Ann Arbor
- Saline | Emagine Saline
- Ypsilanti | Ann Arbor 20
Lansing
- Regal Lansing Mall 12
Flint
- Flint | Flint West 14
- Hartland | Emagine Hartland
Greater Metro Detroit
- Birch Run | Birch Run
- Birmingham | Emagine Palladium 5
- Bloomfield Hills | The Maple Theater
- Canton | Emagine Canton 18
- Dearborn | AMC Fairlane Megastar 21
- Livonia | AMC Livonia 20
- Livonia | Phoenix Theatres Laurel Park Place
- Macomb | Emagine Macomb 9
- Monroe | Phoenix Theatres Mall of Monroe
- Novi | Emagine Novi 18
- Rochester Hills | Emagine Rochester Hills
- Royal Oak | Emagine Royal Oak 10
- Sterling Heights | AMC Forum 30
- Walled Lake | Regal Commerce Township 14
Keep Scrolling: Did Ash make the list of best movie character names?
CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year