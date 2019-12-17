The Detroit Auto Show Is Calling On All Milennials To Come Party

An outdoor, relaxed charity event to be known as “summer chic", is being planned for the younger generation!

Forget your parents black tie charity preview event for the Detroit Auto Show and enjoy a night that is being described as a "relaxed charity event that is described as summer chic."

2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) Chairman Doug North just informed Mlive in a press release that...

Charity Preview will be a party inside and outside that welcomes both an updated creative black-tie audience as well as late-night summer-chic attired guests.Warm temperatures and late sunsets will make for a spectacular evening in terms of what attendees are going to see and experience at this special night of giving.

The outdoor event will take place at Hart Plaza. The outdoor event will feature Access to NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza from 8–11:30 p.m., along with food trucks and beer and wine vendors. It has not yet been announced who will be performing at the gala, but it has been said that the entertainment will be appealing to the millennial generation.

Here is the big downfall of tickets to the "outdoor" event. The outdoor party will not include access to the auto show floor as that privilege is still reserved for the black-tie attendees.