Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.

Let’s begin with a brief “fast facts” timeline:

1957: The mall opens

1957: The mall centerpiece statue “Lion & the Mouse” has its mouse stolen

1975: The mall is enclosed

1975: JC Penney opens

1980s: Main Street opens

1985: Food court, movie theater

1989: Main Street re-named Kohl’s

1995: Kohl’s closes

1996: Target opens

1993: Montgomery Ward opens

1998: Montgomery ward closes

2003: Sears opens

2003: Movie theater is torn down

2003: Lowe’s is built on the former theater property

2006: Marshall Field’s becomes Macy’s

2006: K&G Fashion Superstore

2007: Drug store, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks

2007: Stolen mouse from 1957 “Lion & the Mouse” statue was returned by the thief 2009: Burlington Coat Factory

2013: Sears closes

2017: Macy's closes

2018: Target closes

2018: Burlington closes

2021: Mall has only 10% occupancy

2022: Mall closes for good in the spring

It was a grand structure – at one time – that was plagued with violence and parking lot shootings throughout the 2000s.

The gallery below has images from throughout the mall before any demolition began taking place. Empty shops, echoing halls, crumbling fixtures, fallen trees, and surprisingly very little graffiti. Located at 8 Mile and Kelly Road.

Deserted Eastland Center Mall, Detroit

