The B.O.B. often referred to as the centerpiece of downtown Grand Rapids has reopened its doors after being closed for nine months and almost for good.

Pre-Game for a Concert

Who has not pre-gamed at the B.O.B. before going to a concert at Van Andel Arena, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, or DeVos Performance Hall? It is something that I have missed and thought it would never happen again and thankfully I was wrong.

The B.O.B. Closes

It was a sad day for many when The B.O.B. closed its doors a week earlier than planned - on what was supposed to be New Year's Eve of 2021. had been a staple in downtown Grand Rapids since its opening in 1997.

Home, Bob's Brewery, Bobarino's, Dr. Grins, Beer Garden, and Judson's Steakhouse were all great places to go under one roof, except the Beer Garden and patio but you know what I mean.

With Van Andel Arena opening in 1996 and the B.O.B. in 1997, it seemed that is when downtown Grand Rapids became revitalized and we saw the beginnings of the new growth that has happened in the downtown area ever since.

The building where the B.O.B. is located was up for sale. A potential buyer seemed to be locked in then when the buyer couldn't get the financing the building continued to sit. It was pulled from the market, then a decision was made regarding the future of the building.

The B.O.B. Reopens its Doors

After making cosmetic changes and expanding the brewery the B.O.B has reopened its doors to the public as of Thursday, September 8. All the venues have returned except for Judson's Steakhouse.

When I got off work last night, I thought there was a concert at GLC Live at 20 Monroe that is right next to the B.O.B., but it was people in line to return to that big old building.

There was music coming from the Beer Garden as people were in line to get into the B.O.B.

What's Going on at the B.O.B.?

Food and drinks are back but so are the clubs.

Live music has returned to HOME and they already have a full calendar of bands lined up for the rest of 2022.

Dr. Grins' comedy club also has a full lineup of comedians.

Things are better again in downtown Grand Rapids now that the B.O.B. is back. If you missed the big old building, then get downtown and let them know. Who knows, you might see an old friend or two.

