Yes, it may seem like we couldn't be further away from Spring 2023, but before you know it we'll have snow on the ground, the holidays will fly by faster than we imagined, and we'll all be ready for West Michigan's favorite flower to show it's adorable face.

And while Tulip Time 2023 isn't scheduled to happen until May 6 - 14 2023, the first preparations for the event are already underway. And, that includes the guests of honor starting to make their way to the party, 8 months early.

According to a video posted to the official tiktok account for the City of Holland, the Tulips for next year's Tulip Time have packed their bags and headed our way.

And their cute way of announcing it included the bulbs showing off their best sides, just like a European fashion show:

Why do the Tulip bulbs have to be in Michigan so early?

Tulips should be planted in the fall in order to have their best chance of blooming. They are a bulb based plant unlike a lot of flowers you may have already, so they are planted in the fall so they can mature all winter long underground, only to spring to life in the Spring, just in time for the annual festival.

When do Tulips typically bloom?

According to Tulips.com, the ideal life cycle of a Tulip goes:

Sept.- Oct: Planting Time, Get those bad boys in the ground so they can prepare for spring

Planting Time, Get those bad boys in the ground so they can prepare for spring November: Making Roots The roots start growing out of the base.

Making Roots The roots start growing out of the base. December - January: Cooling Period, the time in which the flowers just chill out until it's their time to shine

Cooling Period, the time in which the flowers just chill out until it's their time to shine February - March: This is their growing Period, meaning we have beautiful blooms by late April, early may depending on how the winter goes.

Follow along with the City of Holland their future Tulip Time related shenanigans by following them on their official tiktok account.