The 5 Biggest Shortages Happening Right Now in the State of Ohio

Ohio and other states have felt the effects of shortages in recent years. Food and supplies shortages have become the norm not just in the U.S. but around the world. And five significant shortages continue to affect Ohio residents and businesses.

Five Major Shortages Gripping The State Of Ohio

Many businesses in Ohio have been experiencing staffing shortages that have affected the state for several years. However, some jobs are struggling to attract and retain employees. And some of those job shortages have reached crisis levels.

Teacher Shortages

Several certified teachers are shifting towards administrative roles or leaving the profession entirely. And the state is working to fill those vacancies.

Nursing Home Assistant Shortages

According to a recent AARP report, Ohio's nursing home staff shortages are still above the national average. AARP Ohio urges lawmakers for legislation and updated policies to address the need for fully staffed nursing facilities to protect one of our most vulnerable populations.

Behavioral Health Worker Shortages

An increased demand for mental health and addiction services is outpacing the supply of professionals who deliver those services.

Housing Shortage

Another shortage affecting Ohio residents is a housing shortage. With the ongoing housing crisis, Ohioans are experiencing a steep decline in affordability and availability.

Building Material Shortages

Not only is there a housing shortage, but there is also a shortage of supplies to build those houses. Which further delays the building of quality homes for Ohio residents.

