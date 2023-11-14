While there is no shortage of amazing restaurants in the Kalamazoo area, there are restaurants we feel like we're missing out on. Either they're in different cities in Michigan, or they're in a different state entirely that's not within a reasonable drive. So which restaurants do we want to see in the Kalamazoo area immediately?

We love a good burger

When it comes to the kind of restaurants we want in the Kalamazoo area, it's definitely a burger joint. Four of the ten restaurants are places where you can get a burger and fries. So we're hoping that of the four chosen, we'll see at least one soon in the Kalamazoo area. Here are the four burger joints on the list:

Get our free mobile app

White Castle

Surprisingly, or not, White Castle had the most votes for burger restaurants we want in Kalamazoo. We definitely should have closer access to sliders.

In-N-Out Burger

We hope to see this chain restaurant make its way to the east side of the U.S. soon. The need for an Animal Style cheeseburger and a milk shake is a great one.

Whataburger

While you can find Whataburger locations scattered throughout the country, they have yet to open a location in the Midwest.

Shake Shack

Delicious burgers, fries and shakes are available at Shake Shack in Michigan. You just have to make the drive to get there.

Burgers are not the only restaurants we want to see in the Kalamazoo area. Here's a list of the Top 10 Most Wanted Restaurants: