Take A Look At These Michigan Restaurants Offering Incredible Views
Michigan has lots of restaurants that serve up amazing food. These restaurants do that and have incredible views to enjoy while you eat.
Pure Michigan has put out a list of 12 Michigan restaurants with stunning scenic views. I've had the chance to visit some of these beautiful places and now I need to visit all of them. I want to warn you that below are lots of pictures from these restaurants that not only show breathtaking views but also the mouthwatering food they have to offer.
Let's Check Out 12 Michigan Restaurants With Amazing Views
Fitzgerald's Hotel and Restaurant – Eagle River
5033 Front St, Eagle River, MI 49950
Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant – Buchanan
185 Mt Tabor Rd, Buchanan, MI 49107
Aerie Restaurant and Lounge at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa – Acme
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd, Acme, MI 49610
English Inn, Restaurant and Pub – Eaton Rapids
677 S Michigan Rd, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
Iridescence – Detroit
2901 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
The Cudahy Chophouse Restaurant – Mackinac Island
8593 Cudahy Cir, Mackinac Island, MI 49757
Rose's on Reeds Lake Restaurant – Grand Rapids
550 Lakeside Dr SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Gates Au Sable Lodge Restaurant – Grayling
471 S Stephan Bridge Rd, Grayling, MI 49738
Arcadia Bluffs – Arcadia
14710 Northwood Hwy, Arcadia, MI 49613
Boyne Highlands Resort – Harbor Springs
600 Highland Rd, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Noto's at the Bil-Mar – Grand Haven
1223 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
The Lakeview Restaurant – Bellaire
5780 Shanty Creek Rd, Bellaire, MI 49615
