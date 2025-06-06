Portage Central’s Anna Walker Shines As Student Athlete Of The Week

Portage Central’s Anna Walker Shines As Student Athlete Of The Week

Photo courtesy of Next Level Sports Center and Canva

The power of teamwork shines bright with Anna Walker. Her leadership on the volleyball court is setting a new standard for young athletes in our community.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

  • Athlete of the week nomination: Anna Walker
  • Sport: Volleyball
  • School: Portage Central Middle School
  • Nominated By: Next Level Athletic Director Katrina Miller
Canva
loading...

READ MORE: Restaurants Where Michigan Kids Can Eat For Free

This is what Next Level Athletic Director Katrina Miller had to say about Anna Walker,

Anna brings positive energy to everything she does, always with a smile and 100% effort. This past week, she stepped into a new position on the court, taking on a larger role to help her team succeed. It was a big responsibility, but Anna embraced it with confidence and led by example. Her selflessness, leadership, and determination make her a standout and a true team player.

You can hear the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week each Monday morning around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR as Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan proudly partners with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to celebrate local student athletes who are achieving greatness in Southwest Michigan.

Knowing American history, it's hard to imagine women in sports back in the early 1900s.  Michigan was ahead of the game, as usual.  Check out this amazing walk through history as we see local female basketball teams from over 100 years ago from Michigan towns.

Girls' Basketball in Various Michigan Towns: 1905-1920s

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Here Are The 10 Most Influential Women In Michigan's History

Naturally, the women who made this list may not line up with everybody’s political or social beliefs, but regardless, the fact that they were able to make a nice career for themselves, and encourage other women to be strong, speak out, and become leaders in their own right makes them worthy of being on this list.
Filed Under: Athlete of the week, KzooFeatured, Michigan, Next Level Athlete of the Week, portage
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Sports

More From WKFR