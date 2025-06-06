The power of teamwork shines bright with Anna Walker. Her leadership on the volleyball court is setting a new standard for young athletes in our community.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Anna Walker

Anna Walker Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball School: Portage Central Middle School

Portage Central Middle School Nominated By: Next Level Athletic Director Katrina Miller

Student-Athlete of the Week: Anna Walker Canva loading...

This is what Next Level Athletic Director Katrina Miller had to say about Anna Walker,

Anna brings positive energy to everything she does, always with a smile and 100% effort. This past week, she stepped into a new position on the court, taking on a larger role to help her team succeed. It was a big responsibility, but Anna embraced it with confidence and led by example. Her selflessness, leadership, and determination make her a standout and a true team player.

Tap here to see previous student-athletes that we've honored.

