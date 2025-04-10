Many Michigan residents celebrate the Easter holiday with family and friends, and several retailers in the state also choose to observe the holiday. So, what stores are open in Michigan for those last-minute items on Easter Sunday?

What Stores Are Open In Michigan On Easter Sunday?

Most department and grocery stores in Michigan are open for our convenience 7 days a week. Many are open on holidays, which is also convenient for last-minute shopping for an outfit, a gift, or a food item we forgot for the holiday meal. If you’re on the road or need something small, gas stations and convenience stores such as Speedway and Circle K are your best bet. However, more companies will close their doors for an important reason: to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.

Many major retailers have changed their policies to close their doors for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas to ensure employees can enjoy those days with their families. And more are deciding to close their doors for Easter as well, even though it's not a federal holiday.

Target has confirmed it will observe the Easter holiday and close all Michigan locations. Aldi will also be closed for the holiday, and bulk retailers such as Sam's Club and Costco will close their doors for 24 hours.

Check the list below to see which stores are open in Michigan or have limited hours on Easter Sunday this year.

