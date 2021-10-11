St. Joseph County Veterans Chosen As Honor Flight Recipients

Have you heard of the organization called Talons Out Honor Flight? According to their website:

“The mission of Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.”

The Sturgis Journal has reported that Honor Flight choose 5 veterans from St. Joseph County for their Honor Flight that flew out of Kalamazoo last Saturday. Those five are:

Garry Grevenstuk, an Army veteran who served with the 301st ASA Battalion, at Yong Dong Po in Korea.

Jeffery Owen a veteran of the U.S. Navy, was deployed to Vietnam on the USS Samuel B. Roberts, where he served as a machinist’s mate in the engine room.

John Raifsnider an Army veteran worked in a fixed station radio communications site in Vietnam.

Norm Stutesman, an Army veteran, spent a year in Saigon as part of Military Assistance Command Vietnam (MACV).

Edward Ondrejka is a World War II veteran.

Do you know a veteran that should be honored by one more mission as Honor Flight puts it? Go to their website and fill out an application. Talons Out Honor Flight says:

“Once an application is submitted, it will be processed and added to our list. We contact our veterans when we have a seat available, usually about 6 weeks before flight day. We schedule flights as funds are available and fly approx 80 veterans per flight. Veterans are flown on a first apply, first fly basis with priority given to WWII, Korean War , Vietnam Era and terminally ill veterans from all conflicts.”

Check out this tribute to the Honor Flight group: