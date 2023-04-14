"Ride. Relax. Recharge." That's the motto of Southwest Michigan's favorite water taxi service.

Thanks to a partnership between the Cornerstone Alliance and the Southwest Michigan Tourism Council the free water taxi will return for its third year of service! Here's what you need to know:

Is It Really Free?

Yes, the St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Water Taxi is really free! Thanks to the partnership of local businesses and sponsors the water taxi is free to both area residents and tourists.

Jessica Boyd, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Cornerstone Alliance says the goal of the program is to get more folks out and enjoying the water, while also bringing in more business. Boyd told ABC 57, "

What's better than a free boat ride?

Where Does The Taxi Stop?

Currently, there are four stops on the water taxi's route including: The Inn at Harbor Shores, The Arboretum, On The River Tavern, and Bread+Bar.

Last year the boats used for the taxi service sat six passengers, with enough life jackets available for all passengers. Children 12 and under are required to wear a life jacket during transit.

What Are The Hours of Service?

The free taxi service will begin its 2023 season starting Memorial Day (May 29) through Labor Day (September 4). An official schedule will be posted closer to opening day, but expect the taxi to run Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m., Saturday noon to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

I can't believe I've spent the majority of my life in Southwest Michigan without experiencing a water taxi ride firsthand. That's changing this year! Find out more about the free taxi service here.

