St. Joe County Woman Wins $1 Million on Scratch Off Ticket

If you run into anyone in St. Joseph Country with a permanent grin on their face, it just might be the woman who won $1 Million Dollars on a Michigan Lottery scratch off ticket.

"I bought the ticket while I was at the grocery store and decided to scratch it before I left," said the 37-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. "When I saw I won $1 million, I was in complete shock. I called my husband right away to tell him, and he couldn't believe it either!" -Michigan Lottery press release

The Lottery says the anonymous woman chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment, which came out to about $634,000. She's buying a new house with her winnings.

For those calculating their own odds and probabilities, the ticket was bought at West Michigan Avenue Harding's Market in Three Rivers.

"It still feels unreal to win a prize like this, it hasn't sunk it yet. It feels like a once in a lifetime kind of thing." Then again, with that much money, you only need to win once in a lifetime.