Spend the Night Like a Sanderson Sister in This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Airbnb

Amok! Amok! Amok! It's the season to run Amok! If things that go bump in the night is your vibe, have we got a witchy Airbnb for you.

Not only will you find yourself slumbering like Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson of Hocus Pocus fame, you'll be their guests. To celebrate their resurrection with the new movie Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30th on Disney+, the sinister sisters are inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at their Salem cottage.

Get our free mobile app

The themed Airbnb is everything as wickedly wild as you would imagine. Two very lucky, or unlucky, guests will have the unique chance for an exclusive stay on October 20 for only $31, in honor of the big day October 31st...Halloween.



Guests at the secluded cottage in the woods of Salem will not only spend the night in the mystical cottage but also get to indulge in some magic from Winifred’s beloved spell book. There will also be a full witch-themed itinerary with visits to some of Salem’s most haunted landmarks.

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the beloved films. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Salem, by broomstick or otherwise according to the Airbnb Press Release. Guests should also note that because the precious cottage doesn’t come with ‘facilities’, they have added a modern outhouse just steps from the home for your convenience.

Ready for the ultimate spooky adventure 300 years in the making? Channel the spirits for luck and be prepared on October 12 at 1 p.m. ET to be the first to book the cottage.

Your stay will also do some good for the community as well. Per the Airbnb listing, to support the next generation of the historic city, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, which aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors.

Take a look inside the cottage below!