A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in the 1700s.

Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok account under the name thevfamilylife. A recent video of hers tells the story of women who were drowned on the island under the guise of 'witch-hunting'.

Were Witches Killed On Mackinac Island?

While the stories have never been verified, the story says that in the island's early days, seven 'women of the night' were accused of Witchcraft.

What is the Mackinac Island 'Drowning Pool'?

Allegedly the 'Drowning Pool' was a natural lagoon at Mission Point where the women were put on 'trial'. According to legend, the women would be weighed down with rocks and then sunk into the lagoon. If the women did not drown, they were witches and would be put to death, but if they drowned, they were innocent.

Apparently, the seven women in Michigan were just prostitutes and not witches, as they were all drowned and found innocent. 😳

Were women actually killed as witches in Michigan?

According to Promote Michigan's Dianna Stampfler, while the stories have lived on, they've never been proven:

Dates in history, photographs of then and now, personal accounts that can be substantiated by multiple individuals are often undisputed. And…based on the cursory research I’ve done I haven’t found any documentation of witches or brothels on Mackinac Island (except one headline from a MRA article referencing communists and brothels during their era).

What is the TikTok Video About Michigan's Witchhunt?

As the video approached nearly 500,000 views, it was mysteriously removed, which I guess is appropriate as it becomes just another #MittenMystery.

