"Lock up your children" The Sanderson Sisters are back!

Disney released the trailer for the sequel to the wickedly hilarious movie, Hocus Pocus. The film, Hocus Pocus 2, is set to drop on Friday, September 30th.

Get our free mobile app

In order to be properly prepared for this momentous occasion, here is a list of the most haunted places in Michigan, including our own backyard. 😉

1. Pere Cheney Witch's Grave

The village of Pere Cheney is known for its cemetery, which has roughly 90 gravesites. It is rumored that one of the graves belongs to a witch!

Lumberjacks originally settled in the village in 1874. In 1881, the population was 922. After a fire and outbreaks of diphtheria, smallpox, and scarlet fever, by 1818 only 18 people were left at Pere Cheney.

Legends also state that the people deliberately set the town on fire to stop the spread of the diseases.

2. Michigan Central Station

You may be familiar with this station. It was used as a backdrop in films such as 8 Mile, Transformers, and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. This train station in Detroit has been abandoned since 1988.

3. Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island

Grand Hotel's porch is best known for the front porch? (Yes, I promise the porch is important.) Besides being the world's longest porch, it also has ghost sightings at the hotel. Many people claim to see a man with a top hat who plays the piano at the bar and a Victorian woman who climbs into guest's beds.

4. Traverse City State Hospital

According to sources, this is one of the most notoriously haunted places in Michigan.

Throughout its use, the hospital went through many name changes: Northern Michigan Asylum, the Traverse City Regional Psychiatric Hospital, and the Northern Michigan State Hospital.

One of the popular ghost legends is the "Hippy Tree." This particular tree claims to be the portal to Hell. Many visitors claim to have seen ghosts and heard voices through their tours.

If you want to go on a ghost tour, click here.

5. Hell's Bridge

In the mid-1800s, Elias Friske murdered local children at Hell's Bridge. The townspeople left Friske to babysit the children. Once the people realized that Friske and the kids were missing, they searched the river and found the children and Friske covered in blood. He was babbling about how the devil made him do everything.

6. Findlay Cemetary

According to sources, one of West Michigan's favorite ghost tales is the legend of the Ada Witch.

During the 1800s, a woman was cheating on her husband while he was sleeping. One night, the husband stayed to catch her in her promiscuous girl.

*Cues "Promiscuous Girl by Nelly Furtado

Once the husband found his wife and her side piece, he went berserk. He killed both in cold blood. Over the years, people believed that they have seen a "woman in white" aka the "Ada Witch." Others claim they have seen green-blue mists, heard footsteps and crying, or have been physically touched by hands they could not see

The Manitou Islands are roughly eight miles away from the Sleeping Bear Dunes. The only way the public can access these islands is by ferry from Leland, Michigan.

If you love Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," you would love this place due to all of the alleged ghost sightings. Legend says many sailors were buried alive and still haunt the area to this day.

There is another popular legend of a lady ghost. At night, she is typically seen pacing along the beach near the docks carrying a lantern. It is believed that this woman was abandoned by her fiance/husband. Every evening until her death, she would dress up in her finest clothes and walk the beach waiting for his return.