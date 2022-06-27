From Cinderella to Aladdin to Turning Red, Disney has made its way to millions of people's hearts.

For all of the Disney fanatics in the state of Michigan, you will be super excited about this.

If you want to see the actual costumes that were worn in several Disney movies, now is your chance. The Walk Disney Archives in California has loaned the costumes to The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The "Heroes & Villians: The Art of the Disney Costume" exhibition is now running from Saturday, June 25th all the way through Sunday, January 1st, 2023.

There is no extra cost to the visit this particular exhibition. As long as you have paid admission to enter The Henry Ford Museum, you can see the Disney Costumes. Throughout the exhibition, all visitors can see 79 Disney costumes from 32 different iconic movies. These costumes were worn by 71 different actors at one point in time. According to the press release, the costumes,

"including ball gowns, sorcerers' capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and of course glass slippers, the exhibition explores the vision, process, and craft used to create the costumes worn by some of the biggest names in entertainment."

You will also be able to see different movies pictures and video footage of the actors and actresses wearing the displayed costumes. The website highlights some of the costumes that are featured are:

Cruella de Vil from the 101 Dalmatians (2000)

Red and White Queen from Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Belle's ball grown, Gaston and Beast from Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Cinderella's iconic ball gown from Cinderella (2015)

Sanderson Sisters' dresses and vacuum from the legendary Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Traveling dress from Mary Poppins (1964)

Evil Queen and Hook from ABC's Once Upon A Time (2017)

Jack Sparrow and Barbossa from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Besides the costumes being featured, some of the Disney films will be playing on select dates from July to November at 7:00 PM.

July 8th - Pirates of The Caribbean

August 13th - Cinderella (2015)

September 9th - Enchanted

October 7th - National Treasure

October 28th - 29th - Hocus Pocus

November 11th - Beauty and the Beast

It is the perfect day trip idea for the whole family to experience this summer. I will definitely make my way to Dearborn to see these iconic costumes from some of my favorite Disney films and television shows.