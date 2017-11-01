Southwestern Michigan College Professor Is Charged With Rape

College Professor and Counselor, George Field from Cass County is in jail on charges of rape.

George Field was a professor at Southwestern Michigan College and was a counselor at The Family Center in Dowagiac when he was charged with with the following crimes. Mlive.com reported that...

"George Field, has been charged with five charges: first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by life in prison or any term of years; second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to 15 years; practicing psychology or counseling without a license, a felony punishable by up to four years; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a high-court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison."

Southwestern Michigan College became aware of crimes that Field was committing and encouraged his victim to report him to the police.

Currently George is being held in Cass County Jail on a $200,000 bond. No pretrial or trial date has been set yet

Just a reminder that anyone with information, possible evidence or other possible victims should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at (269) 445-2481.

Well, gaining information about the Professor I stumbled upon some reviews regarding his teaching...check them out.

George Field on Ratemyprofessors.com

"George genuinely cares about each and every student in his class. This is a class you will look forward to going to. You will leave as a changed person and will undoubtedly see the world and everyone in it in a new light. He is extremely knowledgable and passionate about what he does. Fantastic lectures, overall couldn't ask for a better professor."

"He is by far the most amazing professor I have ever had. He doesn't teach from a powerpoint or read off of something another professor made. He speaks from experience and in a way that makes it easy to learn. He also refuses to take an quizzes unless he knows the whole class is ready to pass. He is the only professor I've had 100% attendance with!"

"This man is a genius."

Sad that this man has been trusted by so many people.