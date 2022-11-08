Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!

If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather leave the cooking to someone else, here are several restaurants throughout Southwest Michigan that will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year:

The multi-generational, family-run restaurant has been welcoming diners for more than a century. This year Schuler's is offering multiple dining options including dine-in and roasted Michigan turkey to-go. The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For reservations and to view the menu, click here.

River Lake Inn - Colon

Once again River Lake Inn invites your family to join them for a "truly special Thanksgiving Day." Their dinner buffet includes all the classics like roasted turkey, homemade mashed potatoes with real turkey gravy, and candied yams, in addition to honey-chipotle BBQ meatballs, fried shrimp, and mac and cheese.

So basically, you better wear your comfy pants.

Reservations are encouraged, but they will begin accepting walk-ins at 3:30 p.m. View the menu here.

Cracker Barrel - Battle Creek

It's Cracker Barrel so you already know the drill: all your favorite comfort foods and the sweet treats that go with them. This year Cracker Barrel's dining room will be open, in addition to offering a Thanksgiving feast heat n' serve that can feed anywhere between 4-10 people. More information can be found here.

Broadway Grille - Marshall

Though the southwest Michigan chain has several locations throughout Coldwater and Union City, the Marshall location specifically is once again offering a free Thanksgiving meal for West Michigan families from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Says their Facebook page, "Join our family for a hot cup of coffee, friendship and a delicious meal. It’s on us! Dine in or take out."

Country Pride - Battle Creek

If you and your family are looking for down-home country cooking, Country Pride within the TA Center in Battle Creek is the place for you! The eatery will be open on Thanksgiving Day and serving all your favorites with their Thanksgiving spread.

How does your family plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year?

