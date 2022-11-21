Believe it or not, we're in the final countdown to the new year. With less than 40 days to go until 2023 arrives, it's time to start thinking of how you'd like to ring in the coming year.

Just recently the City of South Haven shared its plans for a New Year's Eve celebration-- and it's going to be a ball!

Of the event a post on social media says,

Ring in 2023 in South Haven where we close our streets, drop 1,000 beach balls from the city center, and dazzle you with fireworks at midnight!

Yes, that's right! The City of South Haven is planning a ginormous ball drop to welcome 2023. What does it look like when 1,000 beach balls come hurtling toward you? I don't know, but I sure want to find out!

What Else to Expect

In addition to the beach ball drop at the City of South Haven, you can expect other fun family-friendly activities during the evening's celebration. Starting at dusk children can take part in making crafts, live music, and even ice skating, which will then be followed by the early bird beach ball drop.

Despite the winter weather there will be warming stations throughout the shops of downtown with select merchants welcoming you with surprise goodies-- in addition to warmth!

The holiday trolley will be running on New Year's Eve to get you across town and there will even be a live DJ on-site to get you in the party mood. This is certainly one way to ring in the new year in style!

Other Area Events

Many communities are set to host New Year's celebrations throughout west Michigan. Once again the city of Allegan is set to host the "Largest Ball Drop in Michigan" on the city's waterfront. For the little ones, the Forever Curious Children's Museum plans to host its annual "Noon Year's Eve" celebration as its final event before closing its doors in Fennville.

How do you plan to ring in 2023?

