It truly is the end of an era! A favorite fixture of the downtown Fennville scene is set to close its doors to the public. On Tuesday, November 8 the Forever Curious Children's Museum Facebook page shared the sad news, writing:

We are saddened to announce that Forever Curious will close its doors on January 1. We have loved being a part of the Fennville community and bringing play, learning, and happy memories to thousands of families over the years...thank you for your support!

The museum, which first opened its doors in 2005, has seen many changes over the years: everything from personnel, to name changes, to adding a second museum location. However, the non-profit has no doubt struggled like many others throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

What's Next?

For now, it appears the business will continue to operate under its usual hours through the end of the year. The public is invited to the big farewell, the museum's annual "Noon Year's Eve" party from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 31.

According to the Allegan County News, pending the sale of the building, the museum will continue to stay open for birthday parties and field trips into early 2023.

Mitten Children's Museum

Though Forever Curious' current secondary location in South Haven was meant to be temporary, it sounds as if the museum isn't going away completely. Their announcement on Facebook adds,

We will be bringing many of our exhibits and activities to The Mitten Children's Museum's next home in South Haven in the near future.

As part of my requirements to graduate from Allegan High School, I spent many weekends collecting volunteer hours at this museum in Fennville. Though this next step will no doubt provide challenges, I'm relieved to hear it's not going away in its entirety. I can't wait to hear of all the exciting things to come!

