Every time I drive by a church I usually read their sign and have learned that some churches have more fun with their signs than others.

When I was growing up, my family went to church but we didn't have a sign out front where you could put any fun comments on, and I'm pretty sure our preacher wouldn't have approved, but it was still a great church to attend.

When I was in high school I joined a gospel band where I played guitar. The band actually made an album in Nashville and we toured around to churches and performed. So I have been in a lot of different churches in my day and some churches are definitely have less of a sense of humor than others.

There is a church in Newaygo County I drive by to and from work that has some fun with their sign that is out front and last week the sign said "Sinners Wanted, Apply Within," it caught my eye and made me laugh, and looking back I wish I would have taken a picture of it.

This morning that same church has posted a new sign and I wound up getting a picture of it.

You may or may not think that is funny but I sure laughed like hell. See what I did there?

If you don't go to church and don't know anything about religion these signs may not make sense to you, but if you go regularly or have gone to church you may crack a smile or two with the signs I'm about to show you.

Funny Church Signs

There is a church in Kalamazoo that has this sign in their parking lot. Yes I know it's a sign out front but look at this one as the warm-up sign.

If you own any Apple products then you will appreciate this next sign.

Any Michigander can appreciate this next sign since it is something we all almost do leading up to Christmas.

This next church sign pays homage to fire safety.

Odds are the A/C unit was probably down at this church and some of the congregation may have complained but either way, it's still pretty funny.

Edgy Church Signs

These next two signs caught my eye as edgy. The first one is topical but much more serious.

There is no way I would have put this next one on a church sign but I have to admit I sure did laugh hard at this one.

I am going to keep an eye on the local church near me and see if they put up any more signs that make me laugh and I'll share them with you at another time.

