ALERT-Ohio Kids No Longer Need Parent Permission For Social Media

Keeping our kids safe on the internet and social media apps is a top priority for Ohio parents. A new law passed in the Buckeye State required parents to sign off on their child's social media accounts. But, a federal judge has put a block on that law, and is now on hold.

Social Media Parental Law In Ohio Now On Hold

The Social Media Parental Notification Act required social media platforms used by kids to obtain parental consent for minors under 16 years old to use their platform. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat were to comply with the state’s new rules in January or face civil penalties. The law would also require that the companies provide parents with their privacy guidelines so that families can know what content will be censored or moderated on their child’s profile.

According to The Columbia Dispatch, a federal judge blocked the law from going into effect as social media companies filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month. The lawsuit, argues the law violates companies’ and minors’ First Amendment rights. Attorneys defending the social media restrictions argued Ohio had the right to limit children's access to social media because of the harm it could cause.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Algenon L. Marbley ruled that Ohio might have gone too far:

"Foreclosing minors under 16 from accessing all content on websites that the Act purports to cover, absent affirmative parental consent, is a breathtakingly blunt instrument for reducing social media’s harm to children."

