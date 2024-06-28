Is It Illegal to Flash Your High Beams in Michigan?

Flashing your brights at an oncoming driver is not just dangerous, it might be against the law. Let's shine some light on the Michigan law that many of us don't know exists.

There are many different scenarios where this situation might come into play. Maybe an oncoming vehicle is approaching you with its high beams on, so you respond by flashing your high beams. Or, you could be flashing your high beams at an oncoming vehicle to alert them to an obstruction in the road or a speed trap ahead. Either way, this could get you in hot water with law enforcement.

Michigan law basically says that you must use your low beams while driving at night when an oncoming vehicle is at least 500 feet away according to Michigan.gov,

Whenever the driver of a vehicle approaches an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet, such driver shall use a distribution of light or composite beam so aimed that the glaring rays are not projected into the eyes of the oncoming driver.

So, what happens if you get busted improperly using your bright lights while driving at night in Michigan? HG.org answered that question,

The penalties associated with improper usage of brights vary from state to state. In Michigan, improper use of lights/failure to dim is a civil infraction that carries a 2-point penalty.

It's worth noting that points to your driving license will lead to your insurance rates increasing. The one thing the people of Michigan do not need is higher insurance rates.

