Snow Alert: First Winter Snowstorm of 2024 Heading to Michigan

Michigan will be making up for the mild start to winter with a snowstorm that's making its way to the Great Lakes state. Michigan residents should prepare for several rounds of snow that will be enough to shovel and plow. So when will Michigan start to see the flakes fly and how much will pile up?

Winter Snowstorm Heading to Michigan Soon

Some of us in Michigan have been waiting for snow, while others have been enjoying not having to shovel or drive in it. Either way, we can expect to see some flakes this weekend. Michigan will feel more like winter this weekend with light snow showers. The snow we'll see this weekend will likely be spotty and sporadic, but we could see 1-2 inches. The real concern will be here next week when Michigan will see several rounds of snow.

Get our free mobile app

What to expect with Michigan's Winter Snowstorm

According to WZZM, we can expect to see snow start to fall starting on Monday night. However, the most significant snowfall will likely arrive on Tuesday as that is when the widespread storm arrives. This storm is more likely to bring mainly a heavy, wet, snow with some rain mixing in at times. Strong winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible along with brief white-out conditions. How much rain and snow we receive will directly depend on how cold temperatures drop and where the system tracks exactly. Snow is also likely to continue throughout next week until Sunday morning.

These 10 Michigan Towns Experience The Worst Snowfall Ever wonder where the worst places in Michigan are for snowfall? These 20 Michigan counties are the worst for snowfall in Michigan, based on data collected throughout the years.