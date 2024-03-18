5 Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Ohio
Ohio has 7 species of water snakes filling these 5 lakes in 2024.
A very cool and informative website called A-Z-Animals.com recently published a list of the Ohio lakes with the most snakes. This information will likely be used differently depending upon if you are a lover of snakes or are terrified of them. Either way, it's great information to have. Before we dive into the 5 most snake-infested lakes in Ohio, let's take a look at what kind of snakes you're likely to find in those lakes according to A-Z-Animals.com
7 Water Snakes in Ohio Lakes
- Common ribbonsnake
- Common watersnake
- Copper-bellied watersnake
- Eastern fox snake
- Kirtland’s snake
- Lake Erie watersnake
- Queensnake
5 Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Ohio
#1 Lake Erie
Lake Erie is the largest lake to touch Ohio and contains four species of water snakes.
#2 Indian Lake
This man-made lake was created in the late 1800s and currently has a large amount of common water snakes.
#3 Pymatuning Reservoir
This lake spans over 16,000 acres and has an abundance of the common water snake.
#4 Grand Lake St. Mary
Grand Lake St. Mary is another man-made lake with just one species of water snake, the common water snake. However, there are lots of them.
#5 Mosquito Creek Lake
The Common water snake, Eastern fox snake, and the Copper-bellied water snake can be found in Ohio's 5th most snake-infested lake.
If you needed a reason to not swim in Ohio lakes...there you go.
