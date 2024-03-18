Ohio has 7 species of water snakes filling these 5 lakes in 2024.

A very cool and informative website called A-Z-Animals.com recently published a list of the Ohio lakes with the most snakes. This information will likely be used differently depending upon if you are a lover of snakes or are terrified of them. Either way, it's great information to have. Before we dive into the 5 most snake-infested lakes in Ohio, let's take a look at what kind of snakes you're likely to find in those lakes according to A-Z-Animals.com

7 Water Snakes in Ohio Lakes

Common ribbonsnake

Common watersnake

Copper-bellied watersnake

Eastern fox snake

Kirtland’s snake

Lake Erie watersnake

Queensnake

5 Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Ohio

#1 Lake Erie

Lake Erie is the largest lake to touch Ohio and contains four species of water snakes.

Lake Erie Google Street View loading...

#2 Indian Lake

This man-made lake was created in the late 1800s and currently has a large amount of common water snakes.

Indian Lake Google Street View loading...

Get our free mobile app

#3 Pymatuning Reservoir

This lake spans over 16,000 acres and has an abundance of the common water snake.

Pymatuning Reservoir Google Street View loading...

#4 Grand Lake St. Mary

Grand Lake St. Mary is another man-made lake with just one species of water snake, the common water snake. However, there are lots of them.

Grand Lake St. Mary Google Street View loading...

#5 Mosquito Creek Lake

The Common water snake, Eastern fox snake, and the Copper-bellied water snake can be found in Ohio's 5th most snake-infested lake.

Mosquito Creek Lake Google Street View loading...

If you needed a reason to not swim in Ohio lakes...there you go.

READ MORE: States Are Banning Invasive Bradford Pear Tree, Is Michigan Next?

These Ohio Schools Are Closed Apr. 8th For Total Solar Eclipse Tons of schools will not be operating, and some in a minimal fashion. Here are the Ohio school districts that plan on being closed completely on April 8th.