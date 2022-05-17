Love the Smurfs? This Enchanting Mansion, $4 Million, Sits in West Bloomfield

An eye-catching mansion in West Bloomfield, MI, is now for sale for a quick $4,199,000.

If you grew up loving the cartoon The Smurfs, you may understand why many are dubbing this newly listed mansion "The Smurf House." With its rounded edges and classic blue color, you can see why. Need an example? Here's a quick clip from the 2017 movie, The Smurfs:

There's a subtle similarity.

However, the roof is where the similarities end. This mansion, at 2690 Pine Lake Road in West Bloomfield includes:

7 Bedrooms

8 Bathrooms

6 Car Garage

3 Acres of Land

As well, the interior is quite charming. The fireplaces, in particular, have an incredible amount of detail. Take a look:

The listing agent is Gwen J Schultz at Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel-Bir. She can be reached at 248-644-6300. You can see the full listing on Zillow.

