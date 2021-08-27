Skinny Kenny’s BBQ Opening New Location On Westnedge In Portage

Skinny Kenny's BBQ, which has been operating out of the building that sits at 24901 Red Arrow in Mattawan has announced their making the trip east and opening up shop on Westnedge in Portage. Their current location rests in the building which once held Lisa's Corner Café and they plan on keeping their Mattawan location open. They made the announcement on their Facebook page:

We are so grateful for all of the support we have received in Mattawan and plan to keep that location open as well. We are expanding to this location to better meet the demand for catering and provide more guests with the opportunity to dine in. This journey started with just a smoker and a dream for Skinny Kenny. And we love the team that has helped us be able to serve all of you!!

Get our free mobile app

News of national chain restaurants coming to the area isn't a concern of theirs, as they expressed their excitement of their new adventure:

We know that there’s some big national chains coming to the area and believe our community will continue to support our little local restaurant! We will share more details about grand opening as we get closer. But if you have anyone that is interested in joining our team please have them stop in the current restaurant or reach out through Facebook.

Kenny makes it clear that Skinny Kenny's takes pride in making the best BBQ they can while having great customer satisfaction:

”Food For the Body & The Soul” stays at the heart of everything we do. There’s always room at our table for one more, and even on the busiest days we want to make time to take care of you. We put our heart into the food we’re making and we know you’ll be able to taste & see the difference.

No word yet on when and where the exact location will be as they prepare to make the opening.