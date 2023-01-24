This is giving main character energy!

You can become the star of your favorite TV sitcoms thanks to a Cincinnati, Ohio couple who are turning their Airbnb rentals into classic sitcom sets.

Brenda and Otto Baum created their "Sitcom Suites" rentals so their guests would feel like they were a part of their favorite TV shows. It's an idea that stemmed from the Covid-19 lockdown and it's finally taking shape!

The pair have worked tirelessly over the last several months to find the perfect replicas for furnishings; even traveling to 7 different states to find the right décor. There's no doubt this project required hours of binge watching too.

Which Shows Are Featured?

The Baum's one-bedroom, one-bathroom suites will feature the sets as seen on Seinfeld, Friends, Schitt's Creek, and The Golden Girls. Fans with a keen eye will notice small details from specific episodes such as "The Shining" board game featured on an episode of Friends or Jerry's infamous "puffy shirt" hung in the bedroom.

When Will They Be Available?

The couple tells Fox 19 News in Cincinnati the Seinfeld and Friends rooms will be available to rent via Airbnb starting on April 1, 2023. Rental rates start at $175 per night, but how can you put a price on being able to live out all your TV fantasies?

Both The Golden Girls and Schitt's Creek rooms are still a work in progress but will be coming to the rental platform soon.

Says Otto,

I want people to have that nostalgic, 'I remember when', or 'I was doing that at that time'...A feeling. I think it’ll be unique to each person but essentially take you back to a time and place. That’s what I envision.

Get a look at the new suites below. Which TV shows would you like to see the couple tackle next?