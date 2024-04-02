Ohio Spot is Among Best New Restaurants in America

A popular publication praises a new Ohio restaurant among the best in the U.S.

In 2023 four Esquire.com contributors traveled the nation to sample new restaurants in an attempt to find the 50 best new restaurants in the Nation. Ohio is home to one of those honored in their recent article. Cincinnati's Nolia Kitchen featuring Southern cuisine inspired by New Orleans with a dash of Texas and the Carolinas was named one of the best new restaurants in America. Joshua David Stein describes a Nolia Kitchen dish that got his attention on Esquire.com,

Crab boulettes sit atop a smoked duck-fat aioli-like crunchy snooker balls that yield with a pleasing obeisance. (Sometimes crabs are out and it’s lamb and chicken-liver boudin.)

Stein has a way of making food sound poetic. But I'm a simple man and would like to try the Jumbalaya which is only $30 on their menu. Speaking of their menu, click here to check it out. Cincinnati's Nolia Kitchen is a small Over-the-Rhine restaurant that can seat up to 26 tables. Nolia Kitchen is currently enjoying a 4.6 out of 5-star rating with 99 reviews on Yelp. Not too shabby.

Sadly, no new restaurants in Michigan or Indiana made the list. However, Illinois had 2 restaurants on the list, both based in Chicago: Asador Bastian and Warlord. See more details and the full list from Esquire by clicking here.

