Sir Mix-A-Lot Is Coming To Bells Brewery This Summer

This summer just got exciting at Bells BreweryAnthony Ray a.k.a. Sir-Mix-A-Lot is coming to Kalamazoo this summer! According to Mlive Sir-Mix-A-Lot is taking time off from his Radio Morning Show in Settle WA to spend an evening at Bells Brewery! The show is scheduled for July 27th Eccentric Café and General Manager Ryan Tovey told the press...

With the Beer Garden improvements we are making now, combined with the incredible lineup, this summer is going to rival some of the best we’ve ever had.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 8, Bell’s Brewery said. Additional details and concert tickets can be found at bellsbeer.com, on Facebook or by visiting the Bell’s General Store in person at 355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue, in downtown Kalamazoo.

