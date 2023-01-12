Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?

Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan.

Whether it's candy, ice cream, beer, or cars, check out these 7 factory tours:

7 Factory Tours You Should Check Out in Michigan

Keep in mind, the hours and availability of these tours might change. Be sure to contact the business you intend to visit before making your way there.

If you're from Michigan, you might be scoffing at the fact that I left a very notable factory off the list: Jiffy. As of right now, tours of the Jiffy facility in Chelsea are not available. However, that might change in the future. Check their website for all updates.

