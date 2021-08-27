Lovable Giant, Sir Meow, Looking for a Lap to Curl Up On

This week for Dog Days we met Sir Meow, a surprisingly large cat who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan awaiting his forever home.

When I say surprisingly large, I'm not kidding. I own a cat that I deemed to be a big cat. He's long and weighs about 13 pounds. However, Sir Meow is not just long he's stocky. Weighing 15 pounds you can catch a glimpse of his large paws in this picture:

Sir Meow, who is about 4 years old, was a bit impatient to explore the studio however, while he was sitting in my lap he was cuddly and didn't stop purring the entire time.

Katie said he seemed indifferent to dogs and would most likely be a great pet in any home. He's up to date on his shots and ready for his forever home! You can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here to inquire about adopting Sir Meow.

Get our free mobile app

What Everyone is Talking About Right Now

I've seen several posts on social media in regards to the parvo outbreak happening in Kalamazoo.

Katie said there are a few steps you can take to keep your pet safe:

Make sure they are up to date on their vaccines

Avoid the area for the time being

Stay home

She also added that the SPCA is coordinating efforts to get boosters and vaccines to the dogs who may have come in contact with a parvo positive dog. They are working hard to make sure the situation is under control. Should you have any questions do not hesitate to contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.