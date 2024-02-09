CDC Warns Of Infectious Disease Outbreak Coming to Michigan

If you live in Michigan you should get your flu shot now, if you haven't already. What exactly is the flu and why should we be concerned? This is how Michigan.gov describes it,

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness typically in the nose, throat, and lungs caused by influenza viruses. It can result in mild to severe illness and sometimes death.

As of the last week of January 2024, the Influenza Surveillance Report Prepared by the Influenza Division of the CDC shows outpatient respiratory illness activity in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana,

This system monitors visits for respiratory illness that includes fever plus a cough or sore throat, also referred to as ILI, not laboratory confirmed influenza and may capture patient visits due to other respiratory pathogens that cause similar symptoms.

Ohio currently has high activity just barely outside of the 'very high' range. Indiana is moderate but just outside the high range while Michigan is comfortably in the moderate activity category.

The map below was updated February 2, 2024.

The flu season usually spikes in December, January, and February in the Midwest. The good news is, that Michigan isn't expected to experience the high number of respiratory cases that Ohio is currently dealing with. However, it will likely get worse before it gets better. An outbreak is still possible before the season ends. Both the CDC and Michigan.gov suggest getting your flu shot, as that is the best way to prevent this illness.

