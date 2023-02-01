At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan

Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there.

But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.

In fact, I previously created a list of fictional thrillers that are set in Michigan:

But, if the romantic genre is your S.O.'s thing, check out these six romance novels that are all set in Michigan:

1. South of Superior

South of Superior, by Ellen Airgood, focuses on Madeline Stone who moves her life from the bustling town of Chicago to Michigan's U.P. along Lake Superior's shore. While caring for an aging family friend, she discovers friendship, compassion, and more in her small, new community. Described as heartwarming, you can read more about the book here.

2. Captured by Love

Written by Jody Hedlund, this historical fiction focuses on Mackinac Island in the early 1800s. The British, having invaded the island, Americans must swear their loyalty to the crown to keep their land. The main characters, Angelique and Pierre, must navigate how to find freedom, where their loyalties lie, and what they will risk for love. Read more about Captured by Love here.

3. The Substitute Bride

The Substitute Bride, by Carrie Fancett Pagels, has been described as A Christmas Carol meets It's a Wonderful Life. At least, that's according to goodreads.com. When a letter with a marriage proposal arrives for a deceased friend, Sonja, the main character, replies offering to be a substitute bride. At the same time, a young man named Lois finds himself back in his small Michigan hometown wanting to woo the young Sonja. Will they end up together? Read more here.

4. Once on This Island

A young adult book, Once on This Island brings us back to Mackinac Island where even the remoteness of the island cannot protect it from the ongoing war between the British and the Americans. There we find Mary O'Shea, a young woman who, along with her siblings, must learn how to survive and tend to the farm now that her father has gone off to fight alongside the Americans. Read more here.

5. Firekeeper's Daughter

Firekeeper's Daughter, by Angeline Boulley, is more thrilling than others on this list. Already, it won an award for Best Young Adult Fiction in 2021 and was nominated for Best Debut Novel. When her family is struck by tragedy, Daunis Fontaine puts her life on hold to care for her mother. The bright spot in her life is Jamie, the new member of her brother's hockey team. But, after witnessing a murder, Daunis is thrust into a criminal investigation which threatens to tear apart her entire life. Read more here.

6. Tea Shop Folly

Another one by Carrie Fancett Pagels, Tea Shop Folly focuses on Lilly who recently inherited her great-aunt's home that is filled with tea cups. Although feeling hopeless, Lilly meets Theo, a charming Soo Locks engineer who often visits while looking for the perfect tea cup to gift his mother. Read more here.

And those are just the first 6 romantic novels I could find that are set in Michigan. Goodreads has an entire list, both romantic and beyond, that you can see here.

If you like supporting local bookshops, whether you're shopping for yourself or a significant other, then check these out (yes, I realize the irony of including links to books on Amazon while simultaneously encouraging you to shop local, instead):

