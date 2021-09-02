Rewind TV Comes To Kalamazoo-Battle Creek With 80’s-90’s Reruns

If you're a Gen X'er or a Gen Z'er, (or a couch potato, for that matter) there's a new channel available on your TV. Debuting yesterday, Rewind TV is showing sitcoms from the 1980's and 1990's on Channel 8-2 (a sub-channel of WOOD-TV).

Looking at the Rewind TV website, the shows are mostly NBC sitcoms, but shows that ran on other networks are in the line up, too. Among the most popular are Michael J. Fox's Family Ties, which ran in-between The Cosby Show and Cheers for a number of season. Designing Women was a long running hit on CBS. Ted Danson's post-Cheers series, Becker is there, too, along with the Drew Carey Show. Different Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life (remember George Clooney on that show?) are on, as are later 80's shows, The Hogan Family (starring a young Jason Bateman) and My Two-Dads, with a pre-Mad About You Paul Reiser will start next year.

Many of the show on Rewind TV were aimed a younger viewers then (like Sabrina the Teenage Witch), and now channels like Rewind TV are taking a page out of oldies radio station's playbooks. And speaking of radio, NewsRadio is there. Many of its cast went on to fame outside of acting.

Some show you don't see as much in reruns are also in the line-up. Robin Williams' Mork and Mindy, Candice Bergen's Murphy Brown, and Tony Danza's Who's the Boss are just some, and even some shows that only ran for a short time, like the John Larroquette Show,

This move by WOOD-TV's owner, Nexstar, has prompted some channel shuffling among local TV sub-channels. Black-oriented Bounce-TV (owned by Ch. 17 parent, Scripps), previously on Ch. 8-2 is now on Ch. 17-3. Laff-TV has moved to Ch. 43-4. (And someone needs to explain how Comet TV is on two channels as are Court TV and DABL.)

The ever-changing economic of the broadcast industry has seen much cord-cutting, and this has left an audience for those with over-the-air television (in most cases to complement streaming services.)

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year