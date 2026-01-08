Major Retailers In Michigan Now Charge Return Fees

With the holiday gift-giving season behind us in Michigan, many residents are looking to return items that may not be the right fit. However, returning those unwanted items may cost you, as several major retailers are now charging fees.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 20% of all online purchases are returned. Three out of four retailers charge a return fee in some form, particularly amid the surge of online shopping over the holidays. Rising costs, fraud, and tariff-related pressures have caused retailers to shift some of the financial burden onto shoppers, making customers think twice before buying a gift at retailers that charge them. Here are a few:

  • Best Buy: 15% restocking fee for opened electronics such as drones, cameras, and lenses, and a $45 restocking fee on activatable devices (phones/tablets), even during holiday return windows, according to the Best Buy website.
  • Kohl’s: “Shipping costs and surcharges are non-refundable. There is a 15% restocking fee unless the returned item is defective,” Kohl’s shared on its website.
  • Macy’s: $9.99 return shipping fee is deducted from the refund (unless you’re a loyalty member).
  • TJ Maxx/Marshalls/HomeGoods (TJX stores): $11.99 per mailed return deducted from your refund. Avoidable by returning in‑store.
  • JCPenney: $8 fee per mail‑in return. Larger items such as furniture may incur restocking and pickup fees.

Shoppers can avoid fees by returning products in-store when possible, saving receipts, and noting return deadlines to maximize refund value. Before purchasing for you or a loved one, check each retailer’s website to consider return policies, which may vary by product type.

