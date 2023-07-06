The hits just keep coming for poor little Allegan-- literally.

Just days after a disastrous firework malfunction at the city's 4th of July Jubilee injured several on-lookers and even sent one child to the hospital, downtown Allegan was dealt another devastating blow, this time involving an iconic piece of Allegan history.

On Wednesday afternoon the official Facebook page for the historic Regent Theatre shared,

The Regent marquee was struck by a delivery vehicle today. The fixture and the building are okay, but a lot of glass and custom neon was broken...Wish this old gal a speedy recovery

Can I just say as an Allegan native, I don't even know how this is physically possible! Unless a delivery truck literally drove right under the marquee which, why would they do that? What an unfortunate accident!

About the Regent Theatre

Commonly referred to as "The Old Regent Theatre" the building at 211 Trowbridge Street was originally a horse livery turned vaudeville theatre.The single-screen Art Deco theater showed its first film in 1919.

Today it is owned by the City of Allegan and shows first-run new releases, as well as classic old school movies like Smokey and the Bandit or Clueless during their Flashback Fridays series.

Will the Marquee Be Replaced?

Thankfully it sounds like the damage to the marquee was minimal and it will still be able to shine, albeit not quite as brightly, while it's being repaired. The Regent says their Free Summer Matinee series and regular screenings will go on as scheduled.

Get well soon, Regent Theatre marquee!

