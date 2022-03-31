Do you feel the need...the need for speed?

If you're all about getting your adrenaline going, all while twisting and turning on a race track going at speeds of up to 40-45mph, then go-kart racing might be for you.

Go-kart racing is an absolute blast. There's something about getting behind that wheel for a competitive race with friends or family members that I just love.

You might be surprised to find out that Michigan has quite a few options when it comes to go-kart racing. You'll find some that are outdoor and some that are indoor. The nice thing about an indoor track is the fact that you can race all year long. That's a pretty big benefit especially since we live in Michigan.

Some tracks in Michigan are strictly for serious competitive racers or that only have league races. There are also a bunch that are open to the public for people that just want to get out and have some fun.

My favorite indoor track is located in Genesee County...Extreme Indoor Kart Racing in Clio. However, if I'm being totally honest, it's the only one I've been to in the state.

I went go-kart racing while I was in Florida last year and it didn't even come close to the size of Extreme Indoor Kart Racing's track, which is the largest indoor track in Michigan. I mean, that's what they claim anyway.

Below I've put together a list of 10 indoor/outdoor go-kart tracks in Michigan that you should check out.

10 Go-Kart Racing Tracks in Michigan Go-kart racing that's fun for the whole family can be found at these 10 tracks in Michigan.

