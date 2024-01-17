Canva Canva loading...

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., just behind smoking, according to the CDC. Not only are radon levels a national concern, but radon levels in Michigan homes are rising alarmingly. One in four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels above the federal level and could be a major risk to your health.

Michigan Homes At Increased Risk For High Levels of Radon

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, radon is a naturally occurring gas that comes from the earth and can build up in the air of any home or building.

Recently released testing data from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows one in four Michigan homes had dangerous levels of radon. Some areas recorded gas levels greater than 4 picocuries per liter which is above the recommended federal action level. A picocurie is a measure of radioactivity. There is no safe level of radon exposure. Long-term exposure to dangerous levels of radon gas can lead to lung cancer.

How To Detect Radon in Your Home in Michigan

Radon is colorless, odorless, and tasteless and the only way it can be detected in your home is through testing. January is Radon Action Month in Michigan as it’s the best time to test for radon because your house is closed up and you can find where radon levels are coming from. Testing is recommended every two years and residents can stop radon from getting into their homes by sealing cracks in floors and walls.

