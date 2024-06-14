Officials Warn Deadly Virus Confirmed In Several Michigan Counties

Officials Warn Deadly Virus Confirmed In Several Michigan Counties

Canva

Many Michigan residents enjoy spending more time outdoors now that the warmer weather months are finally arriving in the state. With people spending more time outdoors there's less chance of getting sick from being around others who might be ill. But there's one dangerous viral disease that officials warn residents to be aware of as it has recently been confirmed in several Michigan counties.

Canva
loading...

Deadly Viral Disease Confirmed In Several Michigan Counties

According to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 15 cases of one deadly virus have been confirmed this year in several counties. A recent report from MDHHS warns residents to protect themselves and their animals as cases rise.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app
Canva
loading...

The MDHHS emerging diseases report recently confirmed 4 rabid bats with 2 in Allegan County and 2 in Wayne. That raises the total for the year to 15 confirmed rabies cases. According to the CDC, Rabies is a fatal viral disease that's spread to people and pets through the bites and scratches of an infected animal.

Canva
loading...

 

The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal if no treatment is taken before symptoms appear. The first symptoms of rabies are similar to the flu and may last for days. Later symptoms may include agitation, anxiety, confusion, and hyperactivity. MDHHS urges residents to protect themselves and their pets by staying away from wild animals and making sure pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines. Also, wash bites or scratches immediately with soap and water and seek medical care shortly after potential exposures.

Read More: Story of Michigan's Franklin Devereaux Who Died Picking Berries 

Four Animals Most Likely to Carry Rabies

While almost any animal can contract rabies disease, these four animals are most likely to carry the disease.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Michigan's Top 10 Leading Causes of Death

According to Michigan Health Statistics, these are the top 10 leading causes of death in the state.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

Filed Under: Michigan, rabies
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Michigan

More From WKFR